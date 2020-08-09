Two of the greatest footballers of the modern era – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – and there has always been a debate among fans about who is the best. A day after Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League against Lyon, Barcelona beat Napoli to make it to the quarters and Messi scored an outrageous solo goal which once again reinstated his status as one of the greatest ever. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores Solo Goal During For Barcelona vs Napoli in Champions League | WATCH

After the Barca win, fans took to social media and weighed in on the GOAT debate. As expected, most fans opined that Messi is the best ever.

Here is how Twitterverse reacted:

Comparing Ronaldo to Messi is an insult to football. His talent is unseen in the history of football. Look at d goal he scored! after dribbling 2 defenders he was tackled & he fell, he didn’t lie on d floor to cry for penalty but he stood up & scored from a tight space! My GOAT pic.twitter.com/E2cY24JWUA — MOHNICE (@Official_mohnyc) August 8, 2020

Messi was fit enough to play the penalty but left it to Suarez because team progress comes before self accolade…I stan an unselfish GOAT Ronaldo will rather die! 😂😂 — YH (@Yemihazan) August 8, 2020

Messi dazzled past through Koulibaly and two other Napoli Defenders in the box and scored a fantastic goal. Ronaldo fanboys will tell u He’s not a Big Game player. Bunch of 🤡. 😂🤭😌 Messi is the GOAT!!!

🐐👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/r0ziUKfkWg — DC🕊️💙 (@Dreamchaser_647) August 8, 2020

It is so stupid to talk about team trophies while comparing Messi and Ronaldo.

As a footballer Messi is the goat. Ronaldo is a better goalscorer. — Papa Greenwood (@GreenwoodMama) August 9, 2020

I feel comparing Messi and Ronaldo is an insult to Football! I don’t think we will ever see a player like Messi in generations! How can one score a goal like that! Words don’t do justice!#BarcaNapoli #MESSI #GOAT #FCBarcelona #ChampionsLeague — Gopi kiran (@gkiran292) August 9, 2020

Messi – who is usually seen on the left-hand side of the pitch – for a change made a move to the right-hand side of the pitch and the move worked wonders. He first took control of the ball outside the box and then made his way past three opponents – while falling over twice – before slotting it in the far corner with a wonderful finish, where the goalkeeper David Ospina had no chance.

Barcelona will now take on Bayern Munich in the quarters in Lisbon on August 14 and it promises to be a humdinger.