Inter Miami Quashes Rumours Of Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Face-Off In Riyadh Season Cup

Lionel Messi's Inter Mimi were rumoured to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Riyadh Cup match in February 2024.

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two most influential footballers of this generation. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami have denied claims on rumours of their participation in the Riyadh Season Cup that could put Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face to face to enthral the global audience one more time. Messi’s Inter Miami were speculated to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in February next year, with the event organisers in Saudi Arabia describing the clash as ‘The Last Dance’ on social media.

However, in a statement, Inter Miami claimed that no such agreement was signed between the two sides. “Earlier today, an announcement was issued stating that Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play in the Riyadh Season Cup,” Inter Miami said on Tuesday.

“This is inaccurate. The release included statements attributed to team owner Jorge Mas. Mas has made no comments, publicly or privately, in relation to the preseason tour. Since day one, Inter Miami CF has set out to be a global brand,” the statement continued.

“To this end, we have been in conversations to determine our 2024 preseason schedule. We look forward to showcasing our players on Inter Miami CF’s first international tour which will be announced in the coming weeks,” it added.

The last time Messi and Ronaldo played against each other was in January earlier this year in the Riyadh Season Cup. That time Messi was a part of French giants Paris Saint-Germain. PSG had beaten Al Nassr 5-4 that time. Messi, who guided Argentina to World Cup triumph in Qatar last year, has also won his first trophy with Inter Miami.

