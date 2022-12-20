Lionel Messi Wakes Up Embracing World Cup Trophy In Bed; Argentine Captain’s Instagram Post Goes Viral

Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates landed in Buenos Aires on Tuesday with the FIFA World Cup after beating France in the final in Qatar.

Lionel Messi shared pictures on Instagram with the World Cup Trophy on bed. (Images: Instagram)

New Delhi: It doesn’t need any definition of what the World Cup win meant to Argentina captain Lionel Messi. After beating France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium to lift his maiden World Cup, Messi has been all over Instagram sharing pictures with his most priced possession.

On Tuesday, Messi took the whole internet by storm when he posted a series of picture of him sleeping with the World Cup trophy.

Messi scored twice in the final against France on Sunday in while the game ended in a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes. In the penalty shootout, Messi scored for Argentine as his team won 4-2 to claim their third title. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final.

Messi scored seven goals in the tournament and also became the first player to score in every stages in the tournament. He was also awarded the Golden Ball which is given to the Player of the Tournament. He was playing his fifth and final World Cup.