New Delhi: Veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos expressed his desire to play alongside six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. Ramos, who joined Paris Saint-Germain this season, after a glorious career with Real Madrid wants Messi to join the French giants this summer. Messi and Ramos were one of the fiercest rivals last decade in La Liga as they played for two of the best teams in the league Barcelona and Real Madrid. Messi’s contract with Barcelona was over on June 30 as the Argentine maestro is currently a free agent.Also Read - "I Would Die For Lionel Messi": Emiliano Martinez Ready to Offer Life For Argentina Captain

Ramos said Messi will always have a role in his team as he is one of the best players in the world. Also Read - Lionel Messi Edges Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Record With Copa America Post With 19.9 Mn Likes

“I like to play with the best players and Messi has been one of the best in the world,” Ramos has told TNT Sports. Also Read - Lionel Messi Greets His 100-Year-Old Superfan After Copa America Win

“I have always said that Messi will always have a role in my team.”

Despite battling hard on the pitch, Ramos has always talked highly of Messi on public platforms.

However, it has been reported that Messi has agreed to sign a contract extension with Barcelona.

The 35-year-old further talked about his camaraderie with his new teammate Neymar Jr who was also his rival during the Brazilian’s stay at Barcelona.

“Despite the fact that he was at Barca and I was at Real Madrid, I have a very good relationship with him,” he said.

Ramos further revealed that it was Neymar who encouraged him to join PSG.

“In those years of rivalry we formed a relationship and he has been sending me messages encouraging me to come to PSG.

“It is always appreciated that the stars encourage you to come,” he said.

In the 716 matches he has played in club football, Ramos has scored 104 goals which make him even more lethal. In the last season at the Los Blancos, the 35-year-old suffered an injury crisis that forced him out of most of the matches.