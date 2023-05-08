Home

Lionel Messi Will Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal With Sergio Busquets If He Gets An Offer Of 660 Million USD- Report

It is quite evident that Messi will leave PSG after the latest fallout which resulted in his ongoing suspension, following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi Will Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal With Sergio Busquets If Offered 660 Million USD- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi and ex Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets have reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal as both prepare for a big money move to the Asian side.

As per report by El Chiringuito, Messi will ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League from next season onwards, if the Argentine gets a contract of 660 Million USD from the Saudi giants. Even Messi’s another ex teammate Jordi Alba is also expected to join them.

El Chiringuito released a big ‘World Exclusive on Monday through Mundo Deportivo collaborator Marcal Lorente. Lorente has reported that Busquets will inform Barcelona coach Xavi about the offer on Tuesday and Jordi Alba, who has a contract with the Catalans till 2024, will make it invalid in the coming days to prepare a move to Saudi Arabia.

It is quite evident that Messi will leave PSG after the latest fallout which resulted in his ongoing suspension, following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. Travelling to Saudi also explains everything now. So as things stand, the 35-year old is all set to reject an offer from his beloved club Barcelona and is seemingly inching closer for a lucrative move to the middle-eastern country.

“He has an offer of $600 million dollars from Al-Hilal, the King’s team,” FIFA-registered agent Marco Kirdemir, a close friend of PSG Chairman Nasser-El-Khelaifi told as well.

In the ongoing season, Messi has scored 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 games for the French giants and has missed the Troyes match so far. The World Cup winning Argentine captain will also miss this weekend’s fixture against Ajaccio as well as part of the suspension.

