New Delhi: In shocking news, LA Liga club Barcelona has confirmed that their talismanic striker Lionel Messi will not continue with the club despite having reached an agreement. Messi was expected to sign the new contract after he became a free agent on 30th June. In fact, it was agreed that the star striker will sign a new four-year contract despite suffering a huge wage cut.

However, the formal signing could not be completed due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations), the club confirmed on Thursday.

Barcelona said in its media statement, "Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations)".

The Club added, Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue linked to FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the Club cannot finally be fulfilled. Barça would like to wholeheartedly thank the player for his contribution to the enhancement of the institution and wish him the best in his personal and professional life".

ÚLTIMA HORA | Leo Messi no seguirá ligado al FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 5, 2021

Thus, Lionel Messi will be back on the table and there is no doubt that the big clubs will be eyeing to sign the Argentine striker. Messi was earlier linked with Manchester City and PSG Saint Germain and it will be interesting to note how things will fold in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was always instrumental in the success of Blaugrana and took giant strides in his career with the Club at Camp Nou. In fact, Messi single-handedly took Barcelona to many memorable wins during his heydays.

The star striker was in red-hot form in Copa America as he finished with four goals to win the Golden Boot award and also bagged the Player of the Tournament award as he won his maiden major International trophy with the national team.