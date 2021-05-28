Former Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has given his prediction on Lionel Messi’s future in the club. The Argentine contract has already ended at Barcelona as president Joan Laporta is all set to present him a new one to convince him to stay. Also Read - Lionel Messi Contract: Barcelona Captain Receives New Offer From Club, Set to Sign Deal - Report

Messi is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game and has won a record six Ballon d'Or along with the most European golden boot – 6. The Argentine has won every trophy with Barcelona during his illustrious career.

Last summer, Messi openly reveals his desire to leave the club but after a much-talked-about tussle with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu, he stayed at the club until his contract runs out. The reason behind Messi's stay was that he doesn't want to take the club to the court in the quest to leave it as a free agent.

With the new president in charge, it is very much expected that Messi might extend his contract as he shared good relations with Laporta.

Robert Fernandez is also very certain that Messi will stay at the Catalan giants after knowing him for past many years.

“He will stay, I am very certain. Knowing him, he will stay. I don’t have any information [about Messi], but I have a feeling,” Fernandez told MARCA.

Robert further talked about Barcelona’s first season under manager Ronald Koeman and claims that the Dutch coach has done an extraordinary job so far.

“As a sporting director, you always have to reach a consensus. The problem at Barcelona is that it is very difficult to improve the team because it is always good. [Ronald] Koeman has done an extraordinary job, very good. He got them fighting for LaLiga right almost until the end. The team have shown what they are – a great team. At Barcelona, there are no transitional years.”

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey trophy last season while they finished third on La Liga behind rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. In the Champions League, the Blaugranas were eliminated from the round of 16 stage.

Messi is currently linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City as the French giants are in the leading position to get his signature if he decides not to extend his contract at Barcelona.