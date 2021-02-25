Barcelona captain Lionel Messi produced a magical performance on Wednesday night in the La Liga clash against Elche. The Argentine scored a brace to power Catalan giants to a convincing win. Interestingly, Messi won several hearts both during the match and also after it. Also Read - Barcelona vs Elche Live Streaming La Liga in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch BAR vs ELC Live Stream Football Match Online on LaLiga Facebook, JIO TV; TV Telecast

Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badia asked the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for his jersey after the game which Messi graciously hand over to him. However, in return, Messi also asked Badia for his jersey which surprised the Elche goalkeeper. The fans on Twitter hailed Messi for his humility and heartwarming gesture.

Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badia was stunned when Lionel Messi asked for his shirt in return! 😅 pic.twitter.com/N1qD22DZcq — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 24, 2021

Elche’s goalkeeper couldn’t believe it when Lionel Messi asked him for his shirt in return 😂 pic.twitter.com/wMzwenQNp6 — OWURA YESU (@jacobOwusu17) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Messi opened the scoring only two minutes into the second half, collecting a backheel from Braithwaite before angling in a shot that Badia got a touch on, but couldn’t keep out of the net.

Barca kept up the pressure and looked for a second goal to avoid a repeat of their 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz on Sunday, and they found it in the 68th minute when De Jong broke through deep into the Elche area before ceding the ball to Messi, who made it look easy as he beat two defenders before lifting the ball into the net.

Jordi Alba sealed the game for Barcelona with a clinical strike in the 73rd minute as Ronald Koeman’s man finally achieved a victory after a dismal 1-4 performance against PSG and 1-1 draw with Cadiz last week.

With two goals against Elche, Messi is the leading goal-scorer of La Liga this season. The Argentine has netted 18 goals in 22 appearances.

The 33-year-old is in astonishing form and is the European top-scorer in 2021 so far with 11 goals in just 8 matches.

Barcelona are currently at the third position in the La Liga points table trailing behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. While they have lost their first legs in the Copa del Rey semifinals and UEFA Champions League Round of 16.