Buenos Aires: Despite a goalless draw against Brazil, Argentina has qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Tuesday as the second team from the CONMEBOL. Brazil at the top made it as well. Lionel Messi-led Argentina has 29 points from 13 games and that is good enough to see them through.

The confirmation that Argentina officially through comes in after Equador beat Chile 2-0. This would be a major boost for Messi, who did not look in prime form against Brazil.

Messi came into the match against Brazil on the back of an injury. He looked to be struggling through the match. The PSG star came close to scoring but that did not happen.

“Physically I have been standing for a long time and it is not easy to play a game with such a rhythm like this. But luckily I’m fine, little by little I’m picking up the pace and I hope to finish the year well,” said Messi as quoted by El Intransigente.com.

Messi also admitted that Argentina believed they could win the game from the outset. We always realized that we could. From the beginning, we wanted to win the game. We tried to play, sometimes we couldn’t. They also played against and we were badly stopped,” Messi added.