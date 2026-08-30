Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate and 2022 FIFA World Cup’s golden glove winner Emiliano Martinez signs for Chelsea

Emiliano Martinez could be making his Chelsea debut later today when the Blues take on Brighton in English Premier League matchday 2 at the Stamford Bridge

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File photo of Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez. (Credits: X)

Two-time UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea have completed the signing of Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate and the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s best goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa on a three-year deal at a price of around £7.5 million.

Martinez leaves Aston Villa after six years at the club. He joined Villa from Arsenal in 2020 and has become one of the Premier League’s leading goalkeepers since then. He made 256 appearances for the club and helped Villa win the Europa League last season.

His biggest success, however, has come with Argentina. Martinez was the first-choice goalkeeper when Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, playing a major role in their run to the title. He also helped the team win the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

Martinez was particularly important in the 2022 World Cup final against France. He made a late save to deny Randal Kolo Muani in extra time before saving a penalty in the shootout. His performances throughout the tournament earned him the Golden Glove award.

He has also won the Yashin Trophy twice, in 2023 and 2024, after being recognised as the world’s best-performing goalkeeper at the Ballon d’Or ceremonies.

The move to Chelsea comes after the London club looked to strengthen their goalkeeping position. Robert Sanchez has faced criticism for his performances and new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wanted more competition and experience in the position.

Martinez is expected to challenge Sanchez for the starting spot and could become Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Martinez had been looking for a way out of Villa Park after spending six seasons at the club. A proposed move to Juventus had fallen through earlier in the summer, while Villa had already signed Japan international Zion Suzuki, making Martinez’s departure possible.

“I’m delighted to be at this football club,” Martinez said after completing the move. “Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon – I can’t wait to get started.”

The Argentine also made it clear that he wants to compete for trophies at Stamford Bridge.

“I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match,” he said.

Emiliano Martinez could be making his Chelsea debut later today when the Blues take on Brighton in English Premier League matchday 2 at the Stamford Bridge.