Lionel Messi would be leaving Camp Nou and be heading to Etihad in all likelihood said Barcelona's new presidential candidate Toni Freixa. If that happens the Barca star will reunite with old ally Pep Guardiola, which was most likely ever since the speculations of Messi's transfer came to light. He also said that Messi's decision seems irreversible at the moment.

"As I have heard from several sides, the decision the player has come to is one that has matured over several years and is irrevocable. I don't believe that there is any going back," he told Goal.

"Messi is a player who strives for maximum success," Freixa explained. "He alone cannot achieve maximum success, he needs a team for that. He does not have one. Since the treble in 2015, Champions League success is missing. That is what concerns him. His decision is due to the negative sporting development of the team in recent years."

The decison by Messi came in the wake of Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

Frexia also said that with Pep, Messi tasted the best years of his footballing career and hence the move was on the cards once he made up his mind.

“With Pep, Messi experienced his most brilliant years in Barcelona. It would only be logical if both of them worked together again. City, like almost all English clubs, also has the financial means to build a team that can win anything,” he said.

He also praised Messi’s contribution at the club in the recent years.

“Messi’s influence on Barca’s game has been immense in recent years. The style of play was designed to give him the ball and hope that he would do something magical with it. Without him, the collective would be more in demand again. That can also be liberating,” he added further.

Reportedly, Man City managers had visited Messi’s home last week to persuade his family for the move.