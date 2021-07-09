New Delhi: Lionel Messi at 34, has been a force to reckon with, and he is expected to come good in the much-anticipated Copa America 2021 final versus Brazil. Despite Messi being the frontrunner in the race for the Golden Boot, there is one stat that would give hope to the hosts ahead of the summit clash. The Barcelona star does not have a single goal in an international final in four appearances.Also Read - Lionel Messi Hails Neymar Ahead of Brazil-Argentina Copa America 2021 Final

In the last decade, Messi was part of three international finals – twice in Copa and once in the World Cup. Unfortunately, he could not find the back of the net in all three and Argentina ended up second-best. Back in 2007, Messi participated in his first-ever international final in Copa America when Brazil locked horns with Argentina. In that game, Brazil blanked Argentina 3-0. Also Read - Lionel Messi vs Neymar Head-to-Head Ahead of Argentina-Brazil Copa America 2021 Final

Whereas, the 34-year-old has featured in 17 finals at the club level for Barcelona and ended up on the losing side merely thrice. In fact, he scored in 13 of those 17 finals. Also Read - How Emiliano Martinez Resorted To Dirty Mind Games During Penalties Against Columbia | Watch

With four goals and five assists to his name – Messi would be expected to fire. Ahead of the tournament itself, he expressed his desire to win an international trophy for Argentina.

Meanwhile, there is massive speculation over Messi’s contract with Barcelona that has expired. Messi, who is a free agent now, is believed to be in talks with PSG and Manchester City. LaLiga President recently claimed that it would be difficult for Barcelona to renew Messi’s contract due to financial reasons.

“He won’t be able to sign with the same conditions of the former contract. That would be impossible but I also don’t think any European club can pay that amount in his former contract, not just Barcelona,” Tebas said as quoted by Goal.com.