Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge Messi Gives BIG Update on His Barcelona Return, Says I Don’t Think He Will Play For Barca Again
According to various rumors, Messi's representatives and his current club, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), have not agreed on an extension of his contract, and USA's club Inter Miami CF has shown keen interest in signing Messi in this year's summer transfer.
New Delhi: Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, has made some big revelations about his son Lionel Messi’s return to his former club FC Barcelona.
Messi’s father revealed that he does not think his son Leo will ever return to his former club FC Barcelona.
He stated that he was not involved in any conversation with the President of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, on his return to his former club.
PSG has already lost their first leg of the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich with a scoreline of 1-0. Messi failed to deliver his magic as PSG went goal-less in the match.
