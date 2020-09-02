Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Mendis – reached Camp Nou on Wednesday to discuss his future at the club – reacted after the meet with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Also Read - PSG Star Neymar Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Reports

Dodging the question on his son's future prospects at Man City, he said that nothing has been struck as yet and also said it is 'difficult.'

"I don't know, I know nothing," Messi's father told Spanish TV channel Cuatro when asked if the 33-year-old would leave Barcelona. But when pressed if it would be hard for him to remain, he said "yes". And asked how he sees Messi's future at Barcelona, he replied "difficult, difficult."

According to reports, Messi had made up his mind on migrating elsewhere after Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters. Last week, he informed the club that he will be ending his contract and moving on.

After the humiliating loss, Luis Suarez has also taken the Messi route and has decided to go elsewhere from Camp Nou. It has been a poor season for the Spanish giants wherein they have not won a single title.

Speculations are rife, that he could be joining forces with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Messi, the six-time Ballon D’Or-winner, will be heading to Etihad to reunite with Pep Guardiola – a coach with whom the Argentine enjoyed a lot of success from 2008-12 at Camp Nou.

Messi has been at Camp Nou since his early teens and is their all-time leading goalscorer with 634 goals in 731 appearances. During his time at the club, he has led them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.