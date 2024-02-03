Home

Lionel Messi’s First ‘Napkin’ Contract With La Liga Giants Barcelona Goes Up For Auction

Lionel Messi joined Barcelona in 2000 at the age of 14 and made his senior team debut four years later. He left the La Liga side in 2021 to join Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Lionel Messi scored more than 400 goals during his time at Barcelona.

London: The napkin that was used as Lionel Messi’s first contract paper with Barcelona is up for auction with a starting price of 300,000 pounds (USD 379,000). British auction house Bonhams is selling the napkin in an online auction from March 18-27 on behalf of Horacio Gaggioli, an agent from Messi’s home country of Argentina who was part of the deal.

The napkin, bearing the date December 14, 2000, bears the signatures of Gaggioli, another agent, Josep Maria Minguella and Barcelona’s then-sporting director, Carles Rexach, who met at a tennis club in Barcelona.

It outlines an agreement in principle to sign Messi and was intended to reassure his father, Jorge Messi, that the deal would go through. A more formal and detailed contract with the club followed soon after.

“This is one of the most thrilling items I have ever handled. Yes, it’s a paper napkin, but it’s the famous napkin that was at the inception of Lionel Messi’s career,” Ian Ehling, the head of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York, said in a statement.

“It changed the life of Messi, the future of FC Barcelona, and was instrumental in giving some of the most glorious moments of football to billions of fans around the globe.” Messi joined Barcelona at the age of 13 in 2000. Four years later, the Argentinean made his senior team debut and the rest is history.

Regarded as one of the greatest players of the modern generation, Messi won record eight Ballon d’Or awards with six out of which coming during his time at Barcelona. Messi left Barcelona in 2021 and joine Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and is now currently playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

At Barcelona, Messi won 34 trophies including 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions League trophies. In fact, his 672 goals for Barcelona is most by any player for a single club.

