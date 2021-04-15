Lionel Messi is not just a footballing ambassador, he is also a global icon and he gave a glimpse of that again. During the surge in covid cases across the world, Messi obtained 50,000 vaccines to help South American players ahead of the Copa America tournament. Also Read - Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Back on Public Demand Once Again -When And Where to Watch

It merely took three autographed sweatshirts for Messi to get the vaccines from China’s pharmaceutical firm Sinovac. Also Read - Severe COVID-19 Infection And Death Linked With Physical Inactivity, Says Study

“Sinovac’s directors manifested their admiration for Lionel Messi, who kindly sent us three shirts for them,” tweeted the Conmebol official Gonzalo Belloso. Also Read - No Lockdown in Karnataka Now, More COVID Restrictions Expected After April 17 Bypolls