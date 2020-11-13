VAR has found itself in the middle of controversy again after Lionel Messi’s goal was disallowed on Friday during Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay. The controversial incident took place in the 56th-minute of the match when Messi scored from inside the box after he received a near-perfect pass. The goal was not counted after VAR due to a foul by Gonzalez on Romero that happened more than 50 metres from the goal. Also Read - Argentina vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: VAR Denies Lionel Messi Winner as Hosts Stay Unbeaten
Here is the goal: Also Read - Lionel Messi And Antoine Griezmann Share Mate Together: Ivan Rakitic Reacts to Rift Between Two Barcelona Superstars
Here is how Twitterverse reacted to the goal being denied:
Argentina – who are unbeaten in the qualifiers – make the trip to Lima to face Peru on Tuesday, while Paraguay host Bolivia on the same day.
In the points table, Brazil is second after two matches, while Ecuador is third and they are followed by Paraguay.