VAR has found itself in the middle of controversy again after Lionel Messi's goal was disallowed on Friday during Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay. The controversial incident took place in the 56th-minute of the match when Messi scored from inside the box after he received a near-perfect pass. The goal was not counted after VAR due to a foul by Gonzalez on Romero that happened more than 50 metres from the goal.

Here is the goal:

Here is how Twitterverse reacted to the goal being denied:

Nevermind! A Lionel Messi goal gets disallowed due to a foul on Angel Romero that was being checked by VAR and the referee Raphael Claus takes the goal away. Still 1-1. — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) November 13, 2020

Argentina didn’t have the best of starts and Paraguay took advantage. Possibly a red card which injured Palacios but Brazilian referee didn’t go to VAR on it. Argentina played better as the match went on with Lo Celso being the best player. Lionel Messi with a goal disallowed. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 13, 2020

Lionel Messi and VAR, his goal for Argentina was ruled off. pic.twitter.com/vLZhusn7GX — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 13, 2020

📝 – International watch: Lionel Messi started and played full 90 minutes as they drew against Paraguay, 1-1. Messi had a goal controversially disallowed and also came close from a free kick that ended up hitting the crossbar. CONMEBOL is a disgrace.#TalkBarça pic.twitter.com/6YBMQgJGuW — Talk Barça (@talkBARCA1) November 13, 2020

Argentina – who are unbeaten in the qualifiers – make the trip to Lima to face Peru on Tuesday, while Paraguay host Bolivia on the same day.

In the points table, Brazil is second after two matches, while Ecuador is third and they are followed by Paraguay.