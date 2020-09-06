Lionel Messi brought an end to all speculations when he took a U-turn and confirmed his stay at Camp Nou on Friday evening. In an interview with Goal.com, Messi said that he did not want to go in for a legal tussle with the club he started his career with and spend nearly two decades. Also Read - Lionel Messi Had no Choice But to Stay at Barcelona Due to 'Bad Advice': Ex Real Madrid Star Hugo Sanchez

But that was not the only reason it seems. Messi – who is known to be a family man – loves his wife and his kids. Apparently, they were the other reason for the Argentine to take a U-turn. During the interview, he specifically narrated how his eldest son, Thiago reacted when he broke the news. Messi called it a 'brutal drama'.

He told Goal: "When I communicated my wish to leave to my wife and children, it was a brutal drama."

“The whole family began crying, my children did not want to leave Barcelona, nor did they want to change schools. But I looked further afield and I want to compete at the highest level, win titles, compete in the Champions League. You can win or lose in it, because it is very difficult, but you have to compete. Mateo is still little and he doesn’t realise what it means to go somewhere else and make your life a few years elsewhere,” he added.

Now, the six-time Ballon D’Or-winner has taken to social media and posted a picture of his kids and as expected, it is winning the internet:

Messi’s made up his mind of leaving the club after his alleged sour relationship with the former President and his will to leave became stronger after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.