Lionel Messi’s Humble Gesture Wins Internet After Inter Miami Clinch First-Ever Football Title – WATCH

Lionel Messi scored his 10th goal in seven games as Inter Miami beat Nashville FC 10-9 on penalties in the final of Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi calls upon DeAndre Yedlin during the trophy celebrations after Leagues Cup win. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just like his football prowess, Lionel Messi is one of the humblest players one would ever find. When Messi joined Inter Miami, DeAndre Yedlin willingly gave up his captaincy to the Argentine World Cup winner.

On Sunday, Messi returned back the favour with a humble act. As soon as Inter Miami beat Nashville FC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final to lift their first-ever trophy since coming into existence, Messi gave the captaincy armband to Yedlin during the trophy presentation and shared the trophy lift. Messi’s act has taken over the internet.

Leo Messi gives Yedlin the armband and asks him to lift the trophy with him! Just shows why Leo Messi is the most humble person in the world!#Messi #InterMiamiCFpic.twitter.com/7axUXDVMlH — (@SRKsSteven) August 20, 2023

Earlier, Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minutes.

The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal.

Diving goalkeeper Elliot Panicco had no chance at playing the ball. Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

Messi had a shot from a similar position in the 71st minute, but hit the post as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation. Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.

