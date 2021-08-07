Camp Nou: The plot around Lionel Messi has thickened further over the past four days after Barcelona officially announced that the Argentine icon will not be a part of the Spanish club. Barcelona President Joan Laporta also said that an agreement was reached and Messi was willing to stay on, but that did not materialise.Also Read - India vs Pakistan in Tokyo 2020: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem go Head on in Men's Javelin Final; Twitterverse React

Reports now suggest that not Manchester City, but PSG is closer to getting the Argentine on board. In fact, French journalist Julien Maynard, also claimed that Messi has chosen his jersey number at PSG. To everyone's surprise, it is not his favoured No 10, instead, he would put on jersey No 19. Now that would surprise his fans.

Lionel Messi has turned down Neymar’s number 10 shirt at PSG, and instead intends to wear the number 19 – his former Barcelona and Argentina number. (@JulienMaynard) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 6, 2021

There is no confirmation about his PSG move, but the rumours are growing in favour of the French giants. If that happens, Messi reunites with Neymar. Messi and Neymar have enjoyed a lot of success together at Camp Nou and hence it would excite fans like never before.

Recently, the 34-year-old Argentine won his first international title with the national side. Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the Copa America. Neymar was a part of that game as he went head-to-head against his old Barca mate. Messi was seen consoling his friend Neymar after Brazil lost.