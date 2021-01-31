Lionel Messi is arguably the best footballer in the history of the game, not just this era! Speculations about his earnings are common, but what is his actual pay package? Spanish newspaper El Mundo claims it has accessed the contract of the Barcelona captain. It further claims that Messi’s contract of €555,237,619 (US$673,919,105) over four seasons – is the biggest in sports history. Also Read - Amidst Uncertainty Over Lionel Messi's Future And Financial Crisis, Barcelona's Next-Gen Give a Lifeline to Drowning Ship

The Argentine signed the contract way back in 2017 and it expires on June 30 this year. Reports suggest that the club would try and convince Messi to stay back at Camp Nou, but it would not be easy for the Catalans.

Following the 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last year, Messi tried to leave the club for a better future elsewhere. Messi was determined to leave and arguing that a clause in the deal allowed him to walk away for free.

Eventually, he made a dramatic U-turn, deciding to not get into a legal tussle with the club he started his career with and won many laurels and trophies. Messi had then revealed that his family was the other factor that made him change his mind.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Messi is starting to believe in Barcelona again and knows that it is not guaranteed that he will win the Champions League with another club. Fans would love to see Messi stay back at Camp Nou. But again, it is Messi’s deal that has left the Spanish club in a tricky financial spot.

Barcelona’s most recent set of accounts revealed that its total debt has swelled over a billion euros and player wages are responsible for almost three-quarters of the club’s budget.