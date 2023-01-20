  • Home
Spotlights were on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during the Saudi All-Stars vs Paris Saint-Germain match. Watch all goals scored.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the PSG vs Saudi All-Stars match in Riyadh. (Image: AP)

Riyadh: Saudi All-Stars lost to Lionel Messi-led Paris Saint Germain 4-5 despite a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday. The Argentine World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, opened the scoring before Ronaldo scored the equaliser. Although Ronaldo scored another for Saudi All-Stars but that couldn’t stop PSG as Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Hugo Ekitike, all scored one goal each to lead the French side to victory and lift the Riyadh Cup.

Ronaldo, playing for the first time on Asian soil, was given the Player of the Match award for his impressive brace against PSG. Ronaldo, who moved to Al Nassr, will make his debut for the club in Saudi Pro League in a match against Ettifaq at the King Saud University Stadium on Sunday.

Published Date: January 20, 2023 8:19 AM IST

Updated Date: January 20, 2023 8:25 AM IST