Lionel Messi – who recently made a dramatic U-turn to stay back at Barcelona – was depressed even after the Catalans lifted the Joan Gamper Trophy trophy on Sunday. Last month, the 33-year old had informed the Barca officials that wanted to end his contract and leave Camp Nou. Reports suggested that Manchester City was where the six-time Ballon D’Or-winner was inclined to head. Also Read - Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Wins IFFHS World's Best International Top-Scorer Trophy

But all that did not happen as Messi decided to stay back as he did not want to get into a legal tussle with the club that has given him everything. He joined Barca as a 13-year old and since then has gone on to become the best footballer in the world. Also Read - Lionel Messi Selected in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Squad

Another reason why he had a change of heart is believed to be his family, do did not want to leave the city as they had their family and friends living there. Also Read - Lionel Messi to Miss El Classico vs Real Madrid in LaLiga Due to FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Messi took a drastic step like that after Barcelona were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters in Lisbon.

On social media, Messi fans were extremely sad as if Barca had lost. The visuals are already making fans sad as well.

After everything was sorted, Messi returned to the club to play the traditional curtain-raiser – the Joan Gamper Trophy – against Elche.