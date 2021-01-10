Lionel Messi’s son Mateo – who is known for his jokes – stole the show with his reaction after his father scored a free-kick during Barcelona’s LaLiga clash against Granada on Saturday. Mateo was elated as he jumped in joy, pumping his fists. His reaction is already winning the internet. Messi’s wife Antonella shot the video and seemed to be excited herself. Also Read - Lionel Messi Edged Cristiano Ronaldo's Free-Kick Record as Barcelona Beat Granada 4-0

Here is the much-talked-about video:

From giving a thumbs down in a family picture from holiday to making jokes on Real Madrid on occasions, young Mateo is making quite a name for himself.

Meanwhile, the Argentine superstar scored his 137th brace against Granada. Messi has now scored the most braces by any player in the 21st century. Barcelona thrashed Granada 4-0 in a LaLiga clash.

Messi has shown good form since returning from a right ankle injury and that has helped the Catalans climb up the points table.

With Messi set to leave Camp Nou in the next few months, the Barcelona manager reckons the club needs the Argentine star to achieve great things.

“Barca need Messi, we need him to achieve great things and fight for the titles. With the score, we were able to make changes and rest very important players like Messi and De Jong,” Koeman told reporters after Barca’s thumping win over Granada.

Rumours suggest that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are the clubs that are closest to getting the services of the Barca talisman.