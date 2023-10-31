Home

Messi’s Message to Haaland, Mbappe After Winning Eighth Ballon d’Or Goes VIRAL

Ballon D'or: Claiming that Mbappe and Haaland will surely win the award someday, Messi said with the kind of season both the footballers have had - anyone could have won it.

Lionel Messi Scripts History In Paris, Bags Record 8th Ballon D'or. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: Lionel Messi, arguably the best footballer ever, was in the spotlight in Paris on Monday as he bagged his record-breaking eighth Ballon D’or. Messi edged Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to win the prestigious award. Following the big win for Messi in Paris, the Argentine superstar had a special mention for his rivals. Claiming that Mbappe and Haaland will surely win the award someday, Messi said with the kind of season both the footballers have had – anyone could have won it.

“Haaland and Mbappe will win the Ballon d’Or one day,” he said in his acceptance speech. “Erling deserved it very much too, he has won the Premier League, and Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too. I’m sure in the next years you will win it.”

With this 8th title, Messi becomes the first Major League Soccer (MLS) player to win the prestigious award. He rounds off 2023 with three big awards apart from the Ballon D’or – FIFA The Best and the Laureus Award.

A year after missing out on the shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, and despite leaving top-level European soccer behind, Messi has recovered his crown.

He won the sport’s biggest individual prize due to his tremendous World Cup. In Qatar, Messi was involved in 10 goals for Argentina, scoring seven and assisting three. He scored twice in the final against France.

His final season with PSG was less shiny. Although PSG won a record-extending 11th French league, it again exited the Champions League in the round of 16.

