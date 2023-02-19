Home

Lionel Messi’s Stunning 95-Minute Free Kick Steals PSG Win Over Lille In Ligue 1 | WATCH VIDEO

PGG were locked 3-3 against Lille before Lionel Messi's free-kick from 22 yards beat opposition goalkeeper to hand them the win.

Lionel Messi scores the free-kick against Lille. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick five minutes into stoppage time hand Paris Saint-Germain a 4-3 thrilling victory against Lille in French Ligue 1 on Sunday at Parc des Princes. The victory took PSG to 57 points from 24 games.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the 11th minute before Neymar doubled the lead six minutes later.

On n’a pas vu Lionel Messi du match et il te lâche ce but de zinzin à la 95e 🤯 #PSGLOSC pic.twitter.com/IMfOqdwbXp — Yohan Roblin (@yohanroblin) February 19, 2023

However, goals from Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba put Lille ahead 3-2 in the 69th minute. Mbappe restored parity in the 87th minute. However, when it looked like both teams would share spoils, the Messi magic stunned the visitors.

With this win, PSG went eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with 57 points from 24 points. Meanwhile, Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher after twisting his right ankle. Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after coming in contact with with Lille’s Benjamin Andre.

