  • Lionel Messi’s UNREAL Goal For Inter Miami Rekindles GOAT Debate With Cristiano Ronaldo | VIRAL TWEETS

Lionel Messi’s UNREAL Goal For Inter Miami Rekindles GOAT Debate With Cristiano Ronaldo | VIRAL TWEETS

Messi was one of the goalscorers for Inter Miami as they secured a 4-1 victory to march into the tournament's final.

Updated: August 16, 2023 12:52 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Lionel Messi's Goal Last Night Has Started The GOAT Debate. (Image: Twitter)

Miami: Lionel Messi was at his very best last night as he scored for his Inter Miami once again in the Leagues Cup. Arguably the best of the generation, Messi’s goal against Philadelphia from nearly the middle of the pitch is being wowed by his fans. Messi was one of the goalscorers for Inter Miami as they secured a 4-1 victory to march into the tournament’s final. His unreal goal has once again sparked the ‘Greatest Of All Times’ debate with Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans now say that Messi is the best ever on social space.

Messi, who was previously playing for PSG, has moved to the US-based club recently. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is still with Al Nassr. Ronaldo recently led the Saudi-based club to the league title.

