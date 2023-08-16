Home

Lionel Messi’s UNREAL Goal For Inter Miami Rekindles GOAT Debate With Cristiano Ronaldo | VIRAL TWEETS

Messi was one of the goalscorers for Inter Miami as they secured a 4-1 victory to march into the tournament's final.

Miami: Lionel Messi was at his very best last night as he scored for his Inter Miami once again in the Leagues Cup. Arguably the best of the generation, Messi’s goal against Philadelphia from nearly the middle of the pitch is being wowed by his fans. Messi was one of the goalscorers for Inter Miami as they secured a 4-1 victory to march into the tournament’s final. His unreal goal has once again sparked the ‘Greatest Of All Times’ debate with Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans now say that Messi is the best ever on social space.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Imagine someone saying Ronaldo is better, they literally don’t know they are bluffing. Messi the GOAT, the best to ever do it. — Toyor (@toyor_pr) August 16, 2023

When it’s Ronaldo, it is not script, but when it comes to Messi, it is a script. Well, he makes difficult things looks so easy. That’s GOAT shii, I’m not surprised. — dESaint (@accoladehh) August 16, 2023

Messi doing GOAT things in every matchhow are Ronaldo fans feeling? — Godi Mk (@godi_mk) August 16, 2023

The goat debate is just Messi vs crying Ronaldo fans — Allin Poll (@AllinPoll27218) August 16, 2023

Everytime people alw try to force Ronaldo into the GOAT debate knowing deep down that Messi is the better player — HayBoiy (@BoiyHay) August 16, 2023

Messi, who was previously playing for PSG, has moved to the US-based club recently. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is still with Al Nassr. Ronaldo recently led the Saudi-based club to the league title.

