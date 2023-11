Home

Sports

Lionel Messi’s World Cup-Winning Shirts To Go Under Hammer; Could Fetch Record Over 10 Million Dollars

Lionel Messi’s World Cup-Winning Shirts To Go Under Hammer; Could Fetch Record Over 10 Million Dollars

The 36-year-old Lionel Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, has won the Ballon d'Or for a record eight times.

Lionel Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup for the first time in Qatar in 2022. (Image: FIFA)

London: Sotheby’s is set to auction off six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar and thinks they could become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever sold at potentially more than $10 million. The auction house said Monday that it will put up for sale in New York six of the seven first-half jerseys the Argentina captain wore in Qatar, including the one he donned in the dramatic win in the final against France.

Trending Now

Like many footballers, he often swaps his shirt with someone from the opposing side at the end of each match, his being the most-sought after. In defeating France in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium, Argentina won its third World Cup. Messi scored two of the country’s goals.

You may like to read

Sotheby’s, which was founded in London in 1744, will offer Messi’s shirts between November 30 and December 14. A free exhibition at the company’s New York headquarters will allow the public to see the shirts during the bidding dates.

The auction house is working with U.S.-based tech startup AC Momento, which partners with high-profile athletes to help manage their match-worn memorabilia. The current record for a game-worn item of sports memorabilia is Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby’s in New York in September 2022.

Six shirts worn by the one-and-only Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are coming to auction at Sotheby’s. This is your chance to own a piece of football history. https://t.co/RIVKdGhBFz pic.twitter.com/19N0rvSMcg — Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) November 20, 2023

The current record for a game-worn item of soccer memorabilia is a shirt Diego Maradona wore in Argentina’s infamous 1986 quarterfinal 2-1 victory over England, where he infamously scored one goal with his hand, a goal he said owed much to the “Hand of God.” That sold for $9.3 million at Sotheby’s in London in May 2022.

Winning, and lifting, the World Cup last year meant Messi emulated the feat of Maradona in 1986, the second time Argentina won the trophy. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the UNICAS Project, led by Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children’s Hospital with the support of the Leo Messi Foundation, to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.

The 36-year-old Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, spent 17 years at Barcelona, winning Spain’s league on numerous occasions and the European Champions League on four occasions. He has won the Ballon d’Or, which is presented annually to the game’s top player, a record eight times.

But it was with his belated triumph in Qatar that cemented his place among the all-time greats Pele and Maradona. That’s why his shirts are potentially so valuable.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.