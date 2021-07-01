New Delhi: A lot of top Football players have become Free agents after their contract has expired on July 1. Thus, the likes of talisman Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are now out of contract and are available through a Free transfer. Also Read - Lionel Messi to Arsenal? Gunners' Fans Demand After Argentine Footballer Becomes Free Agent

Players like David Alba, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, and Hakan Calhanoglu have already made their moves through Free transfer. Alba moved to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich, Aguero moved to Barcelona from Manchester City, Memphis Depay made a move from Lyon to Barcelona whereas Hakan Calhanoglu swapped AC Milan for Inter Milan.

After all these, some of the big players are now available to be bagged by the top clubs of the world. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, who locked horns against one another while playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Here is the list of top players who are currently free agents:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Gianluigi is one of the top goalkeepers in Italy and he is now a free agent as his contract with AC Milan has expired.

Elseid Hysaj – Elseid Hysaj played six seasons for Napoli but his contract is no longer intact. It is reported that Hysaj could make a move to Lazio.

Sergio Ramos – The Real Madrid defender played for the club for 16 long years and achieved everything which was there in the books. Ramos’ long journey at the club came to an end when he was not given an extension and he is now a free agent.

Jerome Boateng – The German defender played for Bayern Munich for a decade and savored great success as he won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns. Boateng was not given an extension by his former club.

David Luiz – The Brazilian spent two years with Arsenal and he is reported to link with his former club PSG and Benfica.

Ryan Bertrand – England player spend a total of seven years at Southampton and he was not given a contract extension by the club in May.

Paulinho: Former Barcelona midfielder’s contract with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande expired and he is currently associated with LA Liga winners Atletico Madrid.

John Lundstram: Sheffield United was giving a contract extension to John Lundstram but he decided against signing it. He has been linked with Burnley and Rangers.

Juan Mata: Mata’s contract with Manchester United has officially expired and he is available on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi: Messi has savored great success with Barcelona but wanted to leave the club last year. The linchpin’s contract has now expired and he is available on a free transfer.

Diego Costa: The experienced striker decided to terminate his contract with Atletico Madrid in December and he is available for grab through a free transfer window.