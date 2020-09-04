Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lithuania vs Kazakhstan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Nations League 2020 Matchday 1 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today's LIT vs KAZ Match at LFF Stadionas in Vilnius: As international football returns after nearly ten months with the matches being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The stage is all set for the exciting UEFA Nations League tournament. In the Group L encounter of UEFA Nations League, Lithuania will take on Kazakhstan at the LFF Stadionas in Vilnius, Lithuania – Friday, September 4. Lithuania finished bottom of their group in the Nations League last season, failing to win a game. The nation failed to qualify for Euro 2020 as well, as they finished last in Group B, losing seven of their eight games.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their promotion to League C from League D this season, after they finished second the last time around. The nation will also be looking to put behind its poor Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, where they finished fifth in Group I with just three wins. The two sides have met just once in the past, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Nations League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League Group L match between Lithuania and Kazakhstan will start at 9.30 PM IST – September 4 in India.

Venue: LFF Stadionas in Vilnius.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gertmonas

Defenders: Marochkin, Suyumbayev, Klimavicius, Palionis

Midfielders: Zaynutdinov, Verbickas, Tagybergen

Forwards: Khizhnichenko, Chernykh, Aymbetov

LIT vs KAZ Predicted Playing XIs

Lithuania: Gertmonas (GK), Mikoliunas, Klimavicius, Palionis, Girdvainis, Simkus, Vorobjovas, Verbickas, Antanavicius, Chernykh, Kazlauskas.

Kazakhstan: Nepohodov (GK), Suyumbayev, Marochkin, Malyi, Miroshnichenko, Zaynutdinov, Islamkhan, Tagybergen, Aymbetov, Khizhnichenko, Pertsukh.

LIT vs KAZ SQUADS

Lithuania (LIT): Svedkauskas, Dziugas Bartkus, Edvinas Gertmonas, Linas Klimavicius, Martynas Dapkus, Edvinas Girdvainis, Markus Palionis, Dominykas Barauskas, Justas Lasickas, Rolandas Baravykas, Saulius Mikoliunas, Egidijus Vaitkunas, Markas Beneta, Domantas Antanavicius, Ovidijus Verbickas, Domantas Simkus, Modestas Vorobjovas, Tautvydas Eliosius, Gratas Sirgedas, Daniel Romanovskij, Donatas Kazlauskas, Fedor Chernykh, Karolis Laukzemis.

Kazakhstan (KAZ): Danil Ustimenko, Dmytro Nepohodov, Stas Pokatilov, Marat Bystrov, Olzhas Kerymzhanov, Nuraly Alip, Aleksandr Marochkin, Yan Vorogovskiy, Temirlan Yerlanov, Dmitri Miroshnichenko, Abzal Beisebekov, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Timur Dosmagambetov, Serhiy Malyi, Duman Narzildaev, Aybol Abiken, Askhat Tagybergen, Yuri Pertsukh, Islambek Kuat, Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Sergey Khizhnichenko, Abat Aymbetov, Maxim Fedin.

