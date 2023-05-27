ZEE Sites

  • Little Girl Uses Sign Language To Express Love For MS Dhoni, Video Goes Viral Before GT Vs CSK Final

Little Girl Uses Sign Language To Express Love For MS Dhoni, Video Goes Viral Before GT Vs CSK Final

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on defending champion Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 on Sunday.

Updated: May 27, 2023 2:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

A little uses sign language to express love for MS Dhoni. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: ‘Mahi, sirf naam hi kaafi hae’. It means the name of Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enough. It is true that Dhoni’s craze is unreal and the occasion got bigger this time as he led Chennai Super Kings to their 10th Indian Premier League final since 2008.

Just a day before the mega final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the official broadcasters shared a video where a little girl used sign language to express her love for the four-time Indian Premier League title-winning captain.

“Maine shor kabhi suna nehi hae, par jab maine Mahi ko khelte hue dekha hae, maine shor mehsus kia hae (I haven’t heard any noise in my life. But when I saw Mahi play, I have felt the noise),” translated a person who was with the little girl.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

