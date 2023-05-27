Home

Little Girl Uses Sign Language To Express Love For MS Dhoni, Video Goes Viral Before GT Vs CSK Final

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on defending champion Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 on Sunday.

A little uses sign language to express love for MS Dhoni. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: ‘Mahi, sirf naam hi kaafi hae’. It means the name of Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enough. It is true that Dhoni’s craze is unreal and the occasion got bigger this time as he led Chennai Super Kings to their 10th Indian Premier League final since 2008.

Just a day before the mega final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the official broadcasters shared a video where a little girl used sign language to express her love for the four-time Indian Premier League title-winning captain.

“Maine shor kabhi suna nehi hae, par jab maine Mahi ko khelte hue dekha hae, maine shor mehsus kia hae (I haven’t heard any noise in my life. But when I saw Mahi play, I have felt the noise),” translated a person who was with the little girl.

A little girl uses sign language to express her love for @msdhoni!🥺

Need no words to grasp Mahi’s glory!@ChennaiIPL fans, cheer on for #TheFinal! Tune-in to #CSKvGT 🏆 at #IPLonStar

Tomorrow | Pre-show at 5:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/ZEl80BQ1Zp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 27, 2023

