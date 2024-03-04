By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Little Kid in Tears After Lionel Messi’s Free-Kick Hits Her During Inter Miami’s 5-0 Win; Watch Viral VIDEO
It was a wayward Messi free-kick that hit a little kid and became the talk of the town.
Florida: Lionel Messi, who is regarded as one of the best footballers ever, scored a second-half brace on Sunday during an MLS match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to help his side win 5-0. Apart from Messi, Luis Suarez too scored a brace (4′, 11′) which gave Miami an early 2-0 lead, before Robert Taylor made it 3-0 in the 29th-minute.
But it was something else that stole the show on Sunday night. It was a wayward Messi free-kick that hit a little kid and became the talk of the town. Soon after the ball hit the toddler, she was in tears. Here is the clip that is now going viral:
Messi’s free kick hits a baby in the crowdpic.twitter.com/ZT6DrxQt73
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 3, 2024
