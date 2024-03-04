Home

Little Kid in Tears After Lionel Messi’s Free-Kick Hits Her During Inter Miami’s 5-0 Win; Watch Viral VIDEO

It was a wayward Messi free-kick that hit a little kid and became the talk of the town.

Lionel Messi Free-Kick

Florida: Lionel Messi, who is regarded as one of the best footballers ever, scored a second-half brace on Sunday during an MLS match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to help his side win 5-0. Apart from Messi, Luis Suarez too scored a brace (4′, 11′) which gave Miami an early 2-0 lead, before Robert Taylor made it 3-0 in the 29th-minute.

But it was something else that stole the show on Sunday night. It was a wayward Messi free-kick that hit a little kid and became the talk of the town. Soon after the ball hit the toddler, she was in tears. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Messi’s free kick hits a baby in the crowdpic.twitter.com/ZT6DrxQt73 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 3, 2024

