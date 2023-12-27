Home

Litton Das’ 42 Inspires Bangladesh To Their Maiden T20I Win Over New Zealand

The target of 135 was difficult for Bangladesh at first, but opener Litton Das held his nerve to anchor the chase and helped Bangladesh take a 1-0 lead over New Zealand

Bangladesh claimed a historic five-wicket victory over New Zealand

New Delhi: Bangladesh on Wednesday claimed a historic five-wicket victory over New Zealand after their fast bowlers dismantled the hosts in the first game of the three-match T20I series in Napier.

This was Bangladesh’s first T20I triumph on New Zealand soil. The target of 135 was difficult for Bangladesh at first, but opener Litton Das held his nerve to anchor the chase and helped Bangladesh take a 1-0 lead over New Zealand. Litton was the careful Bangladesh hitter as he witnessed his batting teammates gain starts and lose wickets early.

Defending a mere total of 134, with early wickets of Bangladesh top order Rony Talukdar and Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Black Caps spinners gave home fans some hope of a victory. Litton combined with Soumya Sarkar and Towhid Hridoy to lead Bangladesh to 96-4 after 13 overs. The visitors were struggling at 97-5 after losing three wickets in a row when Afif Hossain was caught for one run in six deliveries.

The No. 7 batter Mahedi Hasan then joined Litton and took no further chances. Litton relieved some of the pressure by smashing Adam Milne for a leg-side four in the 16th over, followed by 10 runs off Ben Sears in the 18th, including a lofted drive that Ish Sodhi caught in the deep but stepped beyond the boundary line.

That 14-run in an over released by Sears broke New Zealand’s tenuous grip on the game, and Mahedi finished it by cutting Milne for six over cover, then drawing two in the deep, followed by a chip over the off side for a tempting four.

Earlier, put to bat first New Zealand made a dismal start, losing three wickets before reaching 134 for nine after 20 overs.

Brief score: New Zealand 134/9 (James Neesham 48, Mitchell Santner 23; Shoriful Islam 3-26) vs Bangladesh 137/5 (Litton Das 42*, Soumya Sarkar 22; James Neesham 1-7).

