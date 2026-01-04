Home

Litton Das-led Bangladesh announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad amid Mustafizur Rahman controversy

Bangladesh have unveiled their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

New Delhi: Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will captain the side, and aim to make a strong impression on the global stage.

The batting unit will rely heavily on Litton, with Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon expected to play key supporting roles. Bangladesh also has an impressive bowling attack, led by the experienced duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. The spin department features Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain, who will be crucial in strengthening Bangladesh’s challenge in the tournament.

Bangladesh have been placed in Group C

Bangladesh have been placed in Group C with England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. The group stage will feature 40 matches from February 7-20, after which the top two teams from each group will qualify to the Super Eights, starting on February 21.

The top four teams will progress to the knockout stage, with the semi-finals scheduled to be played in Kolkata/Colombo and Mumbai, ahead of the final on March 8 in Ahmedabad/Colombo.

Bangladesh have featured in every edition of the T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have featured in every edition of the T20 World Cup but have never qualifies for the semifinals or beyond. They will open their campaign against the West Indies on February 7.

After the BCCI’s recent move to release Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL amid rising tensions between India and Bangladesh, the BCB has asked ICC to shift Bangladesh’s World Cup matches to Sri Lanka. The ICC, however, is yet to issue a response to the request.

Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Litton Kumar Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Md Tawhid Hridoy, Md Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Md Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Md Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Md Shaif Uddin, Md Shoriful Islam.

