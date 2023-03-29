Home

Sports

Litton Das Prepares For Maiden IPL Stint With 18-Ball Half-Century Against Ireland In 2nd T20I

Litton Das Prepares For Maiden IPL Stint With 18-Ball Half-Century Against Ireland In 2nd T20I

Litton Das broke a 16-year-old record eclipsing Mohammad Ashraful's 20-ball fifty against India in 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Litton Das hits a six against Ireland on Wednesday. (Image: Twitter/BCB)

Chattogram: Litton Das preparations hit the right note ahead of his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint as the Bangladesh opener broke a 16-year-old record en route to his side’s victory in the rain-marred second T20I against Ireland in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Das, who has been picked up by the Kolkata franchise at the IPL 2023 auction last December, hit a 18-ball fifty, making it the fastest fifty by a Bangladesh player in T20Is. He broke Mohammad Ashraful’s record of 20-ball fifty against India in 2007 T20 World Cup.

You may like to read

Delayed due to rain, the Bangladesh vs Ireland, second T20I was reduced to 17-overs per side. Batting first, the Bangladesh opening pair of Das and Rony Talukdar just toiled with the Irish bowlers as they put on 124 runs in just 9.2 overs.

Although Talukdar was dismissed for 44, Das’s innings came to an end in the 12th over with 83 runs from just 41 balls beside his name. The right-hander hit 10 fours and three sixes during the innings. Shakib Al Hasan then scored 38 not out as Bangladesh posted 202/3.

In reply, Ireland fell to Shakib’s five-wicket haul to finish at 125/9 in 17 overs. Bangladesh also won the series 2-0 with this win. Pacer Taskin Ahmed took three wickets for Bangladesh. Interestingly, both Das and Shakib will be playing for the Kolkata franchise in the IPL 2023.

While Shakib had been a part of the Kolkata franchise in the past, this will be Das’ maiden outing in the cask-rich league and their performances would give the two-time champions a boost ahead of their quest for the third title.

However, both Shakib and Das are yet to get an No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to play in the IPL. As per Bangladesh media reports, both the players have applied for the NOC before the start of the Ireland series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.