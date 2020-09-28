Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Liverpool vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match LIV vs ARS at Anfield Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited Premier League clashes this season, Liverpool will square off against Arsenal for the Monday night fixture at the Anfield Stadium. The Premier League LIV vs ARS clash will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST – September 29 in India. Both teams are on winning streaks and the battle for the win will be intense over at Anfield. After dominating Arsenal for almost two years, Liverpool lost two games on the trot against the Gunners this year. Having already secured a Premier League title for themselves, Liverpool couldn't finish off the back end of their title run cleanly, losing 1-2 to Arsenal. Liverpool lost the game 4-5 when Rhian Brewster missed a penalty after the game ended 1-1 after full-time. However, this time around, there is more at stake. The defending champions, currently in 4th place on the table, have won both their Premier League games so far. Some exceptional performances from Salah and Mane have put them in a good position, and they will want to keep up their winning streak tonight. With the sides set to meet again at the Carabao Cup this week, a win tonight would have great consequences on that game. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal will start at 12.30 AM IST – September 29.

Venue: Anfield Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (VC), Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk

Midfielders: Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (C), Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

LIV vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Thiago Alacantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

LIV vs ARS SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

