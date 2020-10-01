Dream11 Team Prediction

LIV vs ARS English League Cup 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Liverpool vs Arsenal Football Match at Anfield stadium 12.15 AM IST Friday, October 2:

Liverpool vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction English League Cup 2020-21 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Premier match, Liverpool vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, ARS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs Arsenal, Online Football Tips – English League Cup 2020-21, Football Tips And Prediction – LIV vs ARS English League Cup 2020-21, Online Football Tips And Prediction – Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League

Kick-Off Time: The English League Cup match between Liverpool and Arsenal will start at 12.15 AM IST – October 1. Also Read - Premier League 2019-20: Mohamed Salah Scores Brace as Liverpool Thrash Arsenal 3-1 to Maintain Unbeaten Streak

Venue: Anfield Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Adrian

Defenders: N Williams, J Gomez, A Maitland Niles, D Luiz

Midfielders: T Minamino, D Jota, N Keita, C Jones, N Pepe

Striker: E Nketiah

Playing 11

Liverpool: Adrian, Milner, R Williams, Gomez, N Williams, Keita, Grujic, Jones, Jota, Minamino, Shaqiri

Arsenal: Runarsson, Luiz, Meghales, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah, Nelson

LIV vs ARS SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

