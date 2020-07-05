Dream11 Team Prediction

LIV vs AVL Dream11

Probable XI

Liverpool: Alisson, Joël Matip, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Aston Villa: Orjan Nyland, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, Anwar El-Ghazi, Frederic Guilbert, Douglas Luiz, Trezeguet, Wesley Morae

SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi

Aston Villa (AVL): Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Indiana Vassilev, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Anwar El-Ghazi, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes

