Dream11 Team Prediction

LIV vs BUR Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Liverpool vs Burnley Football Match at Anfield 7:30 PM IST July 11:

Having been halted for over three months, Premier League resumed on June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. All the matches are being played inside empty stadiums with strict social distancing measures put in place. The season is now slated to end on July 26. Liverpool has already sealed the title – their first of the Premier League era. Also Read - ARS vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Arsenal vs Leicester City Football Match at Emirates Stadium 12:45 AM IST July 8

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Burnley will start at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Anfield



LIV vs BUR My Dream11 Team

Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sepp Van den Berg, Senior, Mane, Henderson, Westwood, Salah, Firminho, Rodriguez

Squads

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi

Burnley (BUR): Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Adam Legzdins, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Charlie Taylor, Joel Senior, Ali Koiki, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady, Johann Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Mace Goodridge, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra

