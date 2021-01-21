LIV vs BUR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LIV vs BUR. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Liverpool will lock horns against Burnley on January 22. The two teams fighting hard for the title will lock horns against each other in the Premier League on Friday. Liverpool have played inconsistent football in the past few games after started the season with a dominating run. They were at the top for most of the time in the initial few months but have now just slipped out of the top 3. Liverpool have been ineffective in front of goals this year as Sadio Mane is going through a dry spell. While Burnley have been poor this season as they failed to capitalize on several occasions. They currently at the 17th spot on the points table with just 4 wins in 17 games. Liverpool vs Burnley Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LIV vs BUR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LIV vs BUR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:30 AM IST – January 22 in India.

LIV vs BUR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker

Defenders – Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski

Midfielders – Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane

Strikers – Mohamed Salah, Chris Wood

Liverpool vs Burnley Probable Line-up

Liverpool probable line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley probable line-up: Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood

