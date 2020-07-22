Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Liverpool vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match LIV vs CHE at Anfield Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited Premier League clashes this season since the return from the break, Liverpool will square off against Chelsea for the Thursday fixture at the Anfield Stadium. The Premier League LIV vs CHE clash will kick-off at 12.45 AM IST. The hosts – Liverpool are currently sitting at the top spot in the Premier League points table. With 93 points off 36 matches, Liverpool have registered 30 wins so far in the competition. In their last outing, Liverpool suffered a shock defeat from Arsenal by 1-2.

Meanwhile, the Blues are making their way into this all-important clash on the back of a win over Norwich City by 1-0. However, the fact which goes against them is that they haven't defeated Liverpool in this season so far and the latter undefeated streak at Anfield, which stands at 58 gives them the psychological aid despite the last two debacles. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will start at 12.45 AM IST (July 23).

Venue: Anfield Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Van Dijk

Midfielders: Keita, Fabinho, Mane, Jorginho, Pulisic (VC)

Forwards: Mohammad Salah (C), Olivier Giroud,

LIV vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool: Alisson, Joel Matip, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic.

LIV vs CHE SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson, Jaros, Kelleher, Lonergan, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Boyes, Clyne, Gallacher, Gomez, Hoever, Matip, Larouci, Lewis, Lovren, Norris, Robertson, van den Berg, van Dijk, Williams, Bearne, Cain, Chirivella, Clarkson, Dixon-Bonner, Elliot, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Lallana, Longstaff, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Woodburn, Firmino, Hardy, Mane, Millar, Minamino, Origi, Salah.

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker, Marco Van Ginkel, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja.

