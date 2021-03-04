Dream11 Team Tips

LIV vs CHE, Fantasy Prediction Premier League: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today’s Liverpool vs Chelsea Match at 1:45 AM IST March 5 Friday: Also Read - FUL vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Match at 11:30 PM IST March 4 Thursday

Liverpool vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, Liverpool vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2020-21, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2020-21, Football Tips And Prediction – LIV vs CHE Premier League, fantasy football prediction – Premier League 2020-21 Also Read - Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch LIV vs CHE Live Football Match Online And on TV

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Chelsea will start at 1.45 AM IST – March 5 in India. Also Read - BUR vs LEI Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Burnley vs Leicester City Match at Turf Moor Stadium 11:30 PM IST March 3 Wednesday

LIV vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Edouard Mendy

Defenders- Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andy Robertson, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders- Mateo Kovacic, Thiago Alcantara, Mason Mount, Sadio Mane

Strikers- Mohamed Salah, Olivier Giroud

Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool- Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Chelsea- Edouard Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Reece James, Marcos Alonso, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson, Adrián, Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ozan Kabak, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Ben Davies, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Divock Origi

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson , Jorginho , N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Bate, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CHE Dream11 Team/ LIV Dream11 Team/ Chelsea Dream11 Team Prediction/ Liverpool Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.