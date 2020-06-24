Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match LIV vs CRY at Anfield Stadium: In one of the most thrilling clashes of Premier League 2019-20 on Matchday 31, Liverpool will host Crystal Palace at the Anfield Stadium on Wednesday evening (June 25 in India). The Premier League LIV vs CRY clash will kick-off at 12.45 AM IST. Jurgenn Klopp's Liverpool unit were not able to get the better of their city rivals Everton in their last PL clash as they played goalless draw. Despite playing a stalemate, the Reds are 20 points clear ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace, who faced Bournemouth in their last outing, lost the match 0-2. In the Premier League 2019-20 standings, Palace are sitting on the ninth spot with 42 points. Liverpool have won their last five meetings against Crystal Palace since a 1-2 loss against the Eagles in 2017. However, Crystal Palace have won their last three Premier League games against Liverpool at Anfield. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will start at 12.45 AM IST (June 25).

Venue: Anfield Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold (VC), Van Dijk, Dann, Van Aanholt

Midfielders: Kouyate, Fabinho, Henderson

Forwards: Salah (C), Zaha, Mane

LIV vs CRY Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

LIV vs CRY SQUADS

Liverpool: Alisson, Jaros, Kelleher, Lonergan, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Boyes, Clyne, Gallacher, Gomez, Hoever, Matip, Larouci, Lewis, Lovren, Norris, Robertson, van den Berg, van Dijk, Williams, Bearne, Cain, Chirivella, Clarkson, Dixon-Bonner, Elliot, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Lallana, Longstaff, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Woodburn, Firmino, Hardy, Mane, Millar, Minamino, Origi, Salah.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Henderson, Hennessey, Cahill, Dann, Kelly, Mitchell, Sakho, Schlupp, Tavares, Tomkins, van Aanholt, Ward, Kirby, Kouyate, McArthur, McCarthy, Meyer, Milivojevic, Keutcha, Riedewald, Townsend, Ayew, Benteke, Tosun, Zaha.

