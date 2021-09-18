LIV vs CRY Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LIV vs CRY. The English Premier League football is back as Crystal Palace and Liverpool will face each other in the high-octane on Saturday. Liverpool will look to prove their supremacy over Crystal Palace after a dominating start to the season. Liverpool have a bright chance to go top of table if they managed to beat their opposition today. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are also in decent form as they beat Tottenham Hotspur in their previous clash.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LIV vs CRY

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST – September 18, Saturday in India. Also Read - LU vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Leeds United vs Liverpool on September 12, Sunday

LIV vs CRY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joachim Andersen, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Thiago Alacantara, Conor Gallagher, Fabinho

Strikers: Mohamed Salah (C), Wilfried Zaha (VC), Sadio Mane

LIV vs CRY Probable Line-Ups

Liverpool Predicted line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alacantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace Predicted line-up: Vicente Guaita (GK), Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha

