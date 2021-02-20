LIV vs EVE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Everton Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LIV vs EVE. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Liverpool will lock horns against Everton on February 20. Liverpool have played inconsistent football this season and are almost out of the race for the title. They are currently at the sixth spot on the Premier League points table as they are struggling in the defensive department. While, Everton who started the season with some strong performances have struggled in the league in past few games. Everton are currently at the 7th spot on the league table and have lost three of their last five matches.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.00 PM IST – February 20 in India.

LIV vs EVE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alisson

Defenders – Lucas Digne, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Holgate, Jordan Henderson

Midfielders – Thiago, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Sadio Mane

Strikers – Dominic Calvert-Lewin (VC), Mohamed Salah (C), Richarlison

Liverpool vs Everton Probable Line-up

Liverpool probable line-up: Alisson, Jordan Henderson, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Thiago, Curtis Jones, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

Everton probable line-up: Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

