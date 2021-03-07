LIV vs FUL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Liverpool vs Fulham Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match LIV vs FUL at Anfield Stadium: In another highly-awaited battle of Premier League 2021, defending champions Liverpool will host Fulham in a big-ticket encounter at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday evening March 7 in India. The Premier League 2021 LIV vs FUL will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. Jurgen Klopp’s team have not won one match away from home this year and they have lost five matches on the bounce at Anfield. They were defeated in their recent match against Chelsea on Thursday.

Fulham, on the other hand, were knocked down by Tottenham Hotspur in their previous match and this is the match where they would want to inflict a lot of pain on the defending champions. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will start at 7:30 PM IST – March 7.

Venue: Anfield Stadium.

LIV vs FUL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Davies, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo

Midfielders: Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Sadio Mane (C), Josh Maja (VC)

LIV vs FUL Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Davies, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Fulham: Alphonse Areola; Antonee Robinson, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina; Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman; Josh Maja.

Fulham Key Players

Alphonse Areola

Tosin Adarabioyo

Joachim Andersen

Antonee Robinson

Ola Aina

Liverpool Key Players

Alisson

Ozan Kabak

Fabinho

Andy Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LIV vs FUL SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson, Adrián, Vitezslav Jaros, Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ozan Kabak, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Ben Davies, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Fabinho , Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota José , Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, FULghton Clarkson, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

Fulham (FUL): Alphonse Areola, Marek Rodak, Fabri , Kenny Tete, Michael Hector, Denis Odoi, Joachim Andersen, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joe Bryan, Terence Kongolo, Antonee Robinson, Ola Aina, Kevin McDonald, Tom Cairney, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, Josh Onomah, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Tyrese Francois, Fabio Carvalho, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman, Josh Maja, Sylvester Jasper.

