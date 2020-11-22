LIV vs LEI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Leicester City Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LIV vs LEI. In the mega encounter, Leicester City will lock horns against defending champions Liverpool in the Premier League. Leicester City are placed third on the points table with six wins in eight games. The Brendan Rogers-side has played quality football this season, they beat Manchester City by a fine margin earlier this season. While Liverpool are on the fourth spot with five wins in eight games. They are struggling in defence after Virgil Van Dijk's injury but against Leicester City, Klopp's Liverpool need to step up their game to jump on the points table. Liverpool will also miss the services of their star forward Mohamed Salah, who was tested coronavirus positive on international duty.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12.45 PM IST – November 23 in India. Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Liverpool And Man Utd Star Michael Owen Weighs in on Football's Biggest Debate

LIV vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Alisson

Defender: Matip, David Luiz, Robin Koch, Robertson, Evans, Fuchs

Mid-Fielder: Thiago, Mendy, Justin

Forward: Vardy (VC), Mane (C), Jota

Liverpool vs Leicester City Probable Line-up

Liverpool possible starting Line-up: Alisson; Neco Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Jota

Leicester City possible starting Line-up: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Justin; Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

