Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match LIV vs LEP at Anfield Stadium: In another highly-awaited battle of Champions League this season, Liverpool will host RB Leipzig in a big-ticket encounter at the Anfield Stadium on Thursday – March 11 in India. The Champions League 2021 LIV vs LEP will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Liverpool will be delighted to turn their attention towards Champions League matters as their recent form in the Premier League has been nothing but awful. The Reds have lost six of their last seven domestic fixtures, and Jurgen Klopp's men will be desperate to ensure such a woeful run of results. On the other side, RB Leipzig have registered four wins in a row before their Champions League clash, scoring 11 goals in the process. Apart from their first-leg loss to Liverpool, Julian Nagelsmann's men have not lost any of its other nine matches and will be itching to get its revenge against the Reds. The Champions League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Champions League will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Champions League match between Liverpool and RB Leipzig will start at 1:30 AM IST – March 11.

Venue: Anfield Stadium.

LIV vs LEP My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Nordi Mukiele, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcântara, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl

Forwards: Sadio Mane (C), Christopher Nkunku (VC)

LIV vs LEP Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Nathaniel Phillips, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcântara; Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané.

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulácsi; Tyler Adams, Nordi Mukiele, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann; Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl; Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen, Christopher Nkunku.

LIV vs LEP SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson, Adrian, Vitezslav Jaros, Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ozan Kabak, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Ben Davies, Joel Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota José, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, LEPghton Clarkson, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

RB Leipzig (LEP): Peter Gulacsi, Philipp Tschauner, Josep Martínez, Angelino , Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, Lazar Samardzic, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Joscha Wosz, Yussuf Yurary Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Hwang Hee-Chan, Alexander Sørloth, Justin Kluivert, Fabrice Hartmann, Hugo Novoa Ramos.

