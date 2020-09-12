Dream11 Team Prediction

LIV vs LU Premier League 2020-21: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Liverpool vs Leeds United at 10:00 PM IST September 12:

Liverpool will start their title defense against Leeds United on Saturday. They will start favourites at Anfield. But Liverpool cannot afford to take Leeds United lightly as they have not lost their last five games.

Liverpool: L W W L D

Leeds United: W W W W W

MATCH DETAILS

LIV vs LU Premier League

Anfield

Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:00 PM

Dream11 Prediction

Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison, Jordan Henderson, Moreno, Bamford, Firminho

Likely 11

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum Salah, Firmino, Mane

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Dallas, Costa, Hernandez, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo

SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi

Leeds United (LU): Kiko Casilla, Illan Meslier, Kamil Miazek, Elia Caprile, William Huffer, Luke Ayling, Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Ben White, Gaetano Berardi, Robbie Gotts, Barry Douglas, Pascal Struijk, Leif Davis, Bryce Hosannah, Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez, Adam Forshaw, Kalvin Phillips, Conor Shaughnessy, Jamie Shackleton, Jordan Stevens, Alfie McCalmont, Ouasim Bouy, Mateusz Bogusz, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Ian Poveda

