LIV vs MCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LIV vs MCI. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Liverpool will lock horns against Manchester City on February 7. Liverpool have played inconsistent football this season as they have only two games in their last five clashes. The defending champions are currently at the 4th spot on the Premier League points table. While, Manchester City who started the season with some weak performances have bounced back in the league. Manchester City are currently at the top of the league and favorites to lift the trophy. They are undefeated in 2021.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LIV vs MCI

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10.00 PM IST – February 7 in India.

LIV vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: John Stones, Rúben Dias, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson

Midfielders: Ilkay Gündogan (C), Phil Foden, Thiago

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (VC), Ferrán Torres, Gabriel Jesus

Liverpool vs Manchester City Probable Line-up

Liverpool probable line-up: Caoimhin Kelleher, Jordan Henderson, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Thiago, Roberto Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri, Mohamed Salah

Manchester City probable line-up: Ederson, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Olexandr Zinchenko, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Ferrán Torres

